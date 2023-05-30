Fabrizio Romano says £70m player is almost definitely leaving after he's linked with Arsenal











Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is almost certainly leaving the club this summer amid claims he could be joining Arsenal this summer.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano was addressing the futures of Caicedo and his teammate Alexis Mac Allister on his YouTube channel.

Brighton have been one of the most impressive teams in the Premier League this season.

Under Roberto De Zerbi they’ve played some incredible football that has seen them qualify for Europe for the first time in their history.

Unsurprisingly, it’s meant that their best performers have been linked with moves elsewhere this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister looks set to be heading to Anfield imminently after an incredible campaign that saw him win the World Cup.

Moises Caicedo could be leaving Brighton too, with Arsenal still keen on the Ecuadorian after missing out on him in January.

Fabrizio Romano has shared his latest information on the £70m midfielder.

He could end up upgrading the Europa League for the Champions League this summer.

Speaking about the Brighton pair, Romano said: “Roberto De Zerbi has said that [Alexis] Mac Allister and [Moises] Caicedo have a very good chance to leave the club.

“For Mac Allister, it is 100%, for Caicedo I would say 90%.

“From what I understand, when Caicedo signed a new deal at Brighton, there is no release clause, but Roberto De Zerbi promised him that when in January Arsenal approached, he told the player to stay with us until the end of the season and we will sell you in the summer.

“This was the plan, it was promised to the player and so this is very respectful from Roberto De Zerbi.

“But now, it’s time to find solutions. For Caicedo, many clubs are interested, Arsenal are still there, many others are keeping an eye on the player. Chelsea have Caicedo in their list.”

Arsenal fans will be dreaming of a midfield pairing of Caicedo and Declan Rice with both players potentially leaving their respective clubs.

Granit Xhaka is set to move on this season leaving a space in Mikel Arteta’s line-up.

With Thomas Partey also struggling to get into the side ahead of Jorginho, an upgrade could be brought in to fill that role too.

It’s the most obvious place to try an improve a very strong Arsenal side.

Moises Caicedo could be a brilliant addition in that department and Brighton seem resigned to losing their Ecuadorian star.

