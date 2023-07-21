Fabrizio Romano says £55m Arsenal target really wants to join Manchester United

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Rasmus Hojlund this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the young striker’s dream is to join Manchester United.

The Gunners and the Red Devils finished second and third respectively in the Premier League last season. It was a solid campaign for both clubs, but they’ll want to achieve greater things now.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have had an excellent window so far, and Erik ten Hag could make it even better by signing Hojlund, who wants the move to Old Trafford, Romano told GiveMeSport.

Arsenal target Rasmus Hojlund is a Manchester United fan and wants to join them

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked with a move to sign Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

Just last month, 90min claimed the Gunners have touched base with Atalanta and the Danish striker’s agents about a potential move in this window.

All the clubs interested in his services were reportedly informed by the Serie A side that Hojlund will cost a fee in the region of £55 million this summer.

Arsenal’s interest in the striker has gone quiet recently as their focus has been on Declan Rice. They finally secured the Englishman’s signature last week, but Manchester United have now pushed ahead as favourites for Hojlund’s signature.

What makes it more likely that he’ll move to Old Trafford is the fact that Hojlund is a Manchester United fan and is dreaming about the transfer.

Romano said: “This is the priority now (for Manchester United), to try to reach an agreement with Atalanta for Hojlund.

“We know the player is, I always say this, super, super keen on the move. He would love to play for Manchester United. He’s been a Manchester United fan since he was a baby, so it’s a big opportunity for him to go to Man United now.”

TBR View:

Hojlund is a spectacular talent.

The Dane has been excellent for Atalanta, and he has the potential to become one of the best strikers in Europe in a few years’ time if he keeps developing.

Hojlund, not just for his name, has been compared to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland as well, and it’s no surprise that he’s a wanted man.

He would’ve been great under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, but all signs point towards a move to Manchester United, as things stand.