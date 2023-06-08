Arsenal now have the opportunity to bolster their ranks ahead of a huge season where they’ll be fighting on four fronts.

The Gunners will hope to challenge for the Premier League title again, and they’ll also hope to go far in the Champions League.

While Declan Rice appears to be the main priority for Arsenal, the Gunners may also look at bolstering their front line.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Goal.com’s Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts answered some transfer-related fan questions on his YouTube channel.

One fan asked him whether he felt the Gunners would be looking at bringing in a new striker.

Watts said a new forward isn’t a priority for Arsenal, but also reeled off some potential options and personal preferences.

One player he named as an option is Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund.

“You’ve got obviously Rasmus Hojlund, the Atalanta and Danish striker, who is getting a lot of headlines,” he said.

“He’s got about nine goals in Serie A last season he scored, he’s done well for Denmark and, you know, he’s an option.”

‘Similar’ to Haaland

There have been some links between Arsenal and Hojlund over the past few months.

Back in March, Tuttoatalanta claimed the Gunners were plotting a €50m (£44m) approach for the Dea striker.

Nonetheless, it’s good to hear he’s apparently still a target for Mikel Arteta and Edu going into the summer.

Hojlund has registered an impressive 16 goals and seven assists from 42 Atalanta outings in 2022-23.

The 20-year-old has also netted five goals from just four appearances for Denmark.

Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Christian Ilzer – who managed Hojlund at Sturm Graz – likened the youngster to Erling Haaland.

“There can be a comparison between Rasmus and Erling Haaland,” talkSPORT quoted him as saying.

“In some characteristics, they are similar.

“Both are very fast, they also share determination and the desire to always score.

“Both Hojlund and Haaland are two very positive youngsters and have great confidence in their abilities.”

All in all, he seems like a great shout for Arsenal. He’s incredibly talented, has a high ceiling, and his price isn’t too bad.