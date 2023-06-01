Report: Arsenal have now made contact over 'extraordinary' striker who'll only leave for £55m this summer











Arsenal are one of the teams to have made contact over a potential move for Rasmus Hojlund, but Atalanta are determined to hold onto the striker during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that the Serie A side want £55 million for the Denmark international, who has enjoyed a brilliant first year in Italy.

Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images

Rasmus Hojlund has scored 15 goals in all competitions since the start of the season, including eight goals in Serie A. And with that, he has a number of European heavyweights chasing his signature.

According to the report from 90min, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all admirers of the 20-year-old.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Meanwhile, it is noted that Arsenal are also amongst the clubs to have made contact with Atalanta or the player’s representatives.

Atalanta are desperate to keep Hojlund and have little intention of letting him go. Therefore, any interested club is going to have to be prepared to pay £55 million to land him in the coming months.

Arsenal, of course, are preparing for their return to the Champions League. Gabriel Jesus has been a brilliant signing. But it is also fair to say that their strikers have probably not scored enough goals this season.

They have bigger priorities this summer. The midfield obviously needs fresh faces. And Mikel Arteta really needs someone who provide cover for Bukayo Saka.

So spending £55 million on another striker may not be on Arsenal’s radar in this window.

Having said that, Hojlund is an ‘extraordinary‘ talent. So there will be plenty of sides who will be worried about missing out on his next big move.