Fabrizio Romano says £45m Tottenham target is ‘very likely’ to move clubs in January

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now said that sources have told him that Tottenham Hotspur target Kalvin Phillips is very likely to switch clubs in January.

Romano was speaking on his YouTube channel about the future of the England international.

It’s been well-documented that Kalvin Phillips is struggling to break into Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side right now.

Even when Rodri was suspended following his red card against Nottingham Forest, youngster Rico Lewis was preferred at the base of midfield.

Phillips has been linked with a move away from the Etihad with Tottenham one club considering a move in January.

After his £45m move to Manchester City, it’s hard to see the club demanding as much money to sell him given his lack of playing time recently.

England manager Gareth Southgate has kept faith in the 27-year-old but whether he can continue to do that until next summer if he continues to sit on the bench is yet to be seen.

Phillips has admitted that he is considering his future given how little he’s playing right now.

Romano now believes that both the player and the club think that he could decide on whether to stay at Man City in the next few weeks.

Tottenham target Phillips ‘very likely’ to move in January

Speaking about the midfielder’s future, Romano said: “As we know, the situation is not quiet around Kalvin Phillips.

“He’s super professional, he’s a super nice guy, always very confident, always very quiet so he’s never creating any problems but the problem there is a technical problem.

“Kalvin Phillips needs to play, he’s saying that in public and in private even more.

“He needs to play football, he can’t always be on the bench, he wants to go to the Euros, he wants to be an important player for the English national team and for his club.

“At Manchester City, he’s almost never playing. In the summer he had many possibilities he decided to reject because he wanted to continue at City and fight for his place but now it’s almost November and he’s still never playing.

“So, the feeling of sources on both player and club is that in January it’s very likely that Kalvin Phillips will leave Manchester City to try a different experience.”

Romano goes on to say Phillips could leave either on loan or a permanent deal in January and a temporary move might suit Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou is set to lose Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma to the African Cup of Nations in January.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future is also up in the air and Phillips could provide some much-needed temporary cover.

The England international is still a quality player despite his lack of competitive minutes.

It’s a deal Spurs should be strongly considering right now.