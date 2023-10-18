£45m player suggests he’s now ready to leave after being linked with Tottenham move

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has now suggested he’s ready to leave Manchester City amid links to Tottenham Hotspur in recent days.

Phillips was speaking immediately after England’s 3-1 win over Italy last night and lamented his lack of club minutes for a bit of rustiness.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The Man City man was frustrated that he picked up an early yellow card and blamed it on his lack of game time under Pep Guardiola.

Of course, Tottenham have now been linked with a move for England’s Phillips in January.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Phillips did suggest he’d be willing to make a change in order to keep his spot for the Euros.

Phillips said: “I kicked myself when I made that challenge, I knew it was going to be a yellow card.

“It is probably a lack of minutes at club level. I was maybe lucky not to get sent off.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

“I want to be playing as much as possible but I haven’t done that for a year and a half.

“I always try to make sure I am ready for whatever comes. I want minutes, I want to go to the Euros. We will see what happens.”

Phillips can improve his England position at Tottenham

It is a rather peculiar situation that Pep doesn’t seem to want to trust his £45m signing in big games.

Phillips was reportedly free to leave City in the summer but preferred a stay at the time.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

However, judging by these comments and Phillips failing to play a key role when Rodri was suspended at the club, that may have changed.

And should reports of Tottenham’s interest be correct, Phillips could definitely strengthen his England cause at the club.

Although he didn’t start last night, James Maddison has made considerable strides under Ange Postecoglou already this season.

And the midfielder must feel unlucky to see such a world-class talent like Jude Bellingham now occupying the number 10 spot.

However, that’s not to say Maddison still can’t be crucial for his country in multiple roles.