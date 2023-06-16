Fabrizio Romano offers latest Josko Gvardiol update, amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City

Fabrizio Romano has taken to social media this morning to offer the latest on RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol.

The defender is wanted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe and Manchester City and Liverpool are both believed to be looking at him in the Premier League.

Of course, City’s spending power gives them an edge in any deal. And taking to Twitter, Romano has suggested that the Manchester club are moving closer to a deal.

City edging closer to Josko Gvardiol deal

Gvardiol is one of the most in-demand defenders in the world and Leipzig are looking for a huge fee to let him leave.

But when it comes to personal terms, it seems City are ahead of the rest.

According to Romano, City are advancing in their discussions to sign the Croatian and could land his teammate, Mateo Kovacic, at the same time.

Of course, City’s movement on this deal will be a blow to Liverpool, who are said to have put their name in the hat for Gvardiol in recent weeks.

The ‘fantastic‘ Gvardiol has long been considered one of the best up and coming defenders in Europe. And with Aymeric Laporte set to depart, it seems Guardiola is moving quickly.

A fine signing

Whoever manages to sign Josko Gvardiol is signing one of the very best defenders in world football. This is a player who has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid in the past.

For City, the idea they land Gvardiol is a frigthening prospect for the rest of the league and Europe. They are already brilliant at the back and he just improves things further.

Obviously, Liverpool probably know they’re beaten in this race. Their lack of Champions League football as well as the a focus on spending in midfield means Gvardiol will likely slip the net.