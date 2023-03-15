Everybody is aware that £88m player Tottenham reportedly want is 'fantastic' - pundit











Frank Leboeuf has commented on Josko Gvardiol after he played in RB Leipzig’s 7-0 thrashing at Manchester City last night.

The Croatian international is one of the most in-demand young central defenders in world football and shone at the World Cup.

But he and his teammates were on the end of an Erling Haaland masterclass last night as the Norwegian scored five goals on the night.

Leboeuf was asked on ESPN’s YouTube channel whether we can still call the £88m-rated man one of the world’s best young central defensive prospects after such a chastening night.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Leboeuf on Gvardiol

He replied: “Well he sank with his whole teammates. It doesn’t make me think he suddenly became bad. He’s a great defender.

“He’s still fantastic, for me. You can have a bad game, we’ve seen that with all players. I even saw Maldini nowhere near it for one game.

“It can happen to everybody. We all know Gvardiol is a fantastic defender. His whole team conceded seven, he didn’t on his own.

“He didn’t suddenly become a bad defender, I won’t change my name after a game like that.”

Owen Hargreaves was commentating on the Champions League for BT Sport last night and said after the match that Gvardiol will go on to be the world’s best central defender.

His asking price may well be beyond Spurs’ reach, especially if they do not qualify for next season’s Champions League group stage.

But he will be a man in demand despite his experience last night, and against Lionel Messi in the World Cup semi-finals.