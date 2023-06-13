Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool also like ‘great defender’ who Man City are trying to sign

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool ‘like’ Josko Gvardiol, a player who has been heavily linked with a move to join Manchester City this summer.

The Reds’ priority in this window is central midfield. They’ve already brought in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion, and they are expected to sign at least one more midfielder.

Along with that, Liverpool are eyeing a move for a new left-sided centre-back. Romano has claimed on CaughtOffside that Gvardiol is a player Jurgen Klopp likes.

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool like Man City target Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City have just won the treble, but they aren’t content with that. Pep Guardiola wants to spend big again this summer, and Josko Gvardiol is on his wish list.

The RB Leipzig defender has been viewed by many as one of the best young centre-backs in the world. He is a fantastic player, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the Red Bull Arena for a bigger club.

Romano has claimed that Leipzig will only let Gvardiol leaves if he becomes ‘the most expensive centre-back in the history of the game’.

The journalist says Manchester City will try to sign him, but Liverpool, even though they ‘like’ him, won’t do anything ‘crazy’ to get him.

Romano said: “Liverpool also like Josko Gvardiol but they won’t do anything crazy and that one could be too expensive. The budget will be important.

“Manchester City have an interest in Josko Gvardiol, and RB Leipzig plan to only let him go if he becomes the most expensive centre-back in the history of the game, possibly more than €100 million (£86m).

“Leipzig have many players attracting interest, so they only want really big money for Gvardiol or else they will keep him for one more season.

“He extended his contract last year so he is still protected, but Man City will try as Pep Guardiola really likes the player.”

TBR View:

As things stand, it looks like Manchester City are far more likely to sign Gvardiol than Liverpool this summer.

The Croatian is one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga. He had an amazing World Cup in Qatar too, but he did face some criticism when Manchester City beat Leipzig 7-0 in the Champions League.

Frank Leboeuf, however, jumped to his defence and called him a ‘great defender‘, and we agree with him.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Gvardiol this summer, but if Manchester City really want him, they have what it takes to go and get him ahead of Liverpool or any other club in the world.