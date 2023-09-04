Tottenham Hotspur didn’t have the perfect deadline day on Friday and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher was one player who ended up not heading to North London.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano provided all the details on why the England international is still playing his football at Stamford Bridge.

Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy had plenty of players they needed to move on with time running out last week.

The Australian coach’s squad continued to grow during the summer with important signings like James Maddison, Micky Van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario all arriving.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

However, the players who had been acquired over the years and then abandoned by previous managers remained at the club.

The likes of Hugo Lloris and Tanguy Ndombele are still at Spurs despite not being part of Postecoglou’s plans.

The lack of movement on deadline day meant Tottenham couldn’t push to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

The 23-year-old is an exciting prospect and his high-tempo style of football would certainly suit how Postecoglou is asking his team to play.

Why Tottenham didn’t sign Gallagher on deadline day

Speaking about the 23-year-old, Romano revealed that his future relied on a certain Dane departing Tottenham: “For Conor Gallagher, we heard about a bid from Tottenham.

“Guys, from what I heard, this is not true. Tottenham never sent a formal or verbal bid for Conor Gallagher on deadline day.

“Tottenham had Conor Gallagher on their list on deadline day, but only in case they were going to sell [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg to Atletico Madrid or any other club.

“Atletico Madrid presented a verbal proposal for Hojbjerg but it was a loan with an option to buy, not obligation.

“And for Tottenham, it was impossible to accept the proposal. So, the Hojbjerg deal collapsed around lunchtime and so Tottenham never presented a bid for Conor Gallagher.”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham did reportedly consider a loan move for Gallagher on deadline day, but it was always going to be unlikely that Chelsea would accept that.

The Blues have made a habit of selling off their academy talent to balance the books after another huge summer of spending.

There was no indication that Gallagher was pushing to sign for Tottenham, but it would have been a very good match.

Instead, Postecoglou will have to try and get the most out of Hojbjerg, who looks like a solid option off the bench in this system.