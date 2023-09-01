Tottenham could still end their transfer window with a bang.

Indeed, while, at the moment, it looks as though Brennan Johnson could be the only new arrival at Spurs today, we mustn’t forget that there have also been strong links to both Lloyd Kelly and Conor Gallagher throughout the day.

Granted, both deals are looking unlikely now, but you can never say never.

There had been talk about Spurs being priced out of a move for Gallagher, but according to James Olley, speaking to ESPN, Tottenham would ideally be signing the Chelsea man on loan rather than a permanent deal in any case.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Gallagher loan ideal

Olley shared what he knows about the £40m man.

“There’s a little bit of uncertainty there. From Gallagher’s point of view, Lavia has come in, Caicedo has come in Enzo Fernandez is already there. He has two years left on his contract. I think in an ideal scenario Spurs would probably look to take him on loan, but Chelsea loaning a player to Tottenham isn’t the done thing because of the rivalry for one and because it would leave them vulnerable in a years’ time when he has one year left on his deal,” Olley said.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

No chance

We really can’t see this one happening.

As Olley says, Chelsea and Spurs very rarely do business in any case, and even if they were to do business, it’s unlikely that Chelsea would loan a player with Gallagher’s contract situation.

Gallagher to Spurs is one to keep an eye out for, but we’d be shocked if this deal were to go ahead so late on.