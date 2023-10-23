Fabrizio Romano now shares what he’s heard about Liverpool and Victor Osimhen

Fabrizio Romano has shared what he’s heard about Liverpool and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Romano has been speaking in his latest YouTube video and claims that reports suggesting Liverpool have agreed terms with Osimhen are wide of the mark.

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for Osimhen over the past few weeks as Jurgen Klopp seemingly eyes another striker.

Indeed, 90 Min has already claimed that Liverpool have held internal talks over signing the Nigerian striker.

The latest update on their interest in Osimhen even claimed that Liverpool have reached an agreement on personal terms with the striker.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that such reports are wide of the mark at this stage, despite interest in the striker from Klopp’s men.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano shared what he’s heard about Liverpool and Osimhen.

“Some media is reporting that Victor Osimhen already agreed contract terms with Liverpool,” Romano said. “Guys from what I’m told, Victor Osimhen hasn’t agreed anything with any club – not even with Napoli.

“There’s no agreement on the contract extension. Napoli made a really important proposal to Osimhen, in terms of contract, very important salary, the biggest in Napoli history is on the table for Osimhen. But he has not decided and he has not agreed anything with any club.

“So Osimhen will take his time. Reports of an agreement with Liverpool are not true. For sure, Liverpool and many other clubs are keeping an eye on the situation of many strikers. But at the moment for Osimhen, nothing is agreed and nothing is decided.”

Osimhen could be set to leave Napoli over the coming months after some issues behind the scenes at the Naples club.

Indeed, the striker’s agent recently threatened to take legal action against Napoli after the club mocked the player on their own social media account (BBC).

It’s led to suggestions that Osimhen could be on the move and Liverpool have been credited with an interest.

It remains unclear whether or not Liverpool will firm up their interest, especially as Jurgen Klopp is well-stocked in terms of striker options.

Osimhen has proven to be a lethal goalscorer during his time at Napoli and it’s no surprise to see him attracting interest from a host of top clubs. But Liverpool already have the likes of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, so it would be a surprise to see them move for the Napoli star.