Fabrizio Romano now sends warning to Liverpool about Alexis Mac Allister deal

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

The Reds dropped out of the top four and will not play in the Champions League next season. They will, however, be as ambitious as they can be in the transfer window, and new midfielders are their priority.

Liverpool have been linked with plenty of players in that position, but none more than Argentine World Cup winner Mac Allister. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano has now urged Jurgen Klopp’s side to be quick.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It is no secret at this point that Alexis Mac Allister is a top target for Liverpool.

The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has had an amazing 12 months for club and country, and even though Roberto De Zerbi’s side have qualified for Europe next season, he is very likely to leave.

Liverpool have been labelled as the favourites to sign Mac Allister this summer, with a report claiming two days ago that this deal could be done in a week.

Romano too thinks Mac Allister is Liverpool bound, but he has warned the Reds to wrap this deal up quickly as the ‘fixed amount’ in the midfielder’s contract opens the door for other clubs to hijack the deal.

He said: “They have to be careful because when there is a release clause or a fixed amount to sign the player from Brighton, this could change within 24 hours.

“So this is why Liverpool know they have to be fast with Mac Allister.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

TBR View:

Liverpool really do look like the favourites to sign Mac Allister this summer, but Romano’s right, they must be very, very careful, especially with so many top clubs looking for a new midfielder.

Just this week, despite all the Liverpool links, journalist Alex Crook claimed that Mac Allister would actually jump at the chance of signing for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

It was reported yesterday that Ilkay Gundogan is set to leave the Etihad this summer, and City will surely be on the market for a replacement if that happens.

If Liverpool don’t wrap this up quickly, we won’t be surprised at all to see City trigger his release clause and lure him away from Jurgen Klopp’s grasp.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

