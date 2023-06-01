Report: 'Strong' player could join Liverpool very soon, it could be done within a week











Alexis Mac Allister could be joining Liverpool very soon according to Fabrizio Romano.

Indeed, according to the Italian journalist, the Reds’ plan is to conclude a deal for the Argentine within the next week.

It’s been reported for quite some time that Mac Allister was edging closer and closer to a move to Anfield, and it looks as though we’re finally set to reach a conclusion on this transfer story very soon.

Mac Allister to Liverpool will cost way less than £65/70m, as said yesterday. Fixed amount to sign him from Brighton is not that high. 🔴🇦🇷 #LFC The plan is to complete the deal next week ⤵️⏳ https://t.co/OUT6SDdHI7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2023

The Reds need to sign multiple midfielders this summer, and bringing Mac Allister to the club is a great start to what should be an incredibly exciting summer transfer window.

Of course, there is still a lot of work to do on the midfield front for Liverpool. In reality, they probably do need three midfielders through the door this summer and all of a high quality.

With James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving, Liverpool are down on numbers, and that’s before we even mention the fact that Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago have been out of form for quite some time now.

Luckily, it appears that Liverpool know where their issues lie and they are working on addressing their problems.

It will be intriguing to see how Mac Allister fits into this Liverpool squad. Described as a ‘strong’ midfielder in the past, the Argentine can play as either a box-to-box midfielder or as a more attacking presence.

In our view, Mac Allister would fit in brilliantly at Anfield in what used to be the Georginio Wijnaldum role, that would see him buzzing around the pitch, pressing every defender and arriving in the box late to pick up his fair share of goals.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

