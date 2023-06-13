There was disappointment at Arsenal over the late-season form of Thomas Partey, who could now potentially leave the Gunners during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Times, which suggests that it is not inconceivable that Thomas Partey could move on in the coming months.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

For much of the season, Arsenal fans would have been staggered had they been told there would be a question mark over Partey’s future at the Emirates.

Arsenal disappointed with Partey form

Obviously, the Ghanaian has had his injury problems in North London. But when he has been available, he has largely been outstanding for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

And he had arguably never been better for Arsenal than he was for most of this past season. But, like a few others in the Gunners’ side, his form started to tail off towards the end of the campaign.

The Times notes that there is interest from Italy in Partey. And it is not out of the question that he could leave the Emirates in this window – particularly if Moises Caicedo is signed.

The report notes that there was disappointment at Arsenal about the midfielder’s late season form.

Arsenal are looking to take a step to the next level this summer. They cannot afford to go backwards after coming so close to winning the Premier League title.

Unfortunately, Partey is difficult to rely on. So if they receive a substantial offer, Arsenal may feel that the opportunity is too good to turn down.

It is a surprising turn of events. But as Arsenal look to make several steps forward, more ruthless decisions will need to be made. And that may include what happens next with Partey.