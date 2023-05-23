Fabrizio Romano now says Arsenal have offered ‘really important’ player new long-term deal











Arsenal have now offered winger Reiss Nelson a new long-term contract as his current deal gets closer and closer to expiring.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who provides more details on the 23-year-old’s future.

With just one game to go, Arsenal will conclude an impressive campaign at The Emirates against Wolves on Sunday.

A season that just a few weeks ago had so much riding on it has unfortunately fizzled out.

A painful defeat to Manchester City ultimately derailed their title challenge as Pep Guardiola’s side marched to a third successive title.

Their 12 wins on the bounce were the difference between the two sides as the season came to an end.

Mikel Arteta has built a phenomenal team spirit with some of Arsenal’s academy graduates at the centre of his project.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah have all played their part.

Arsenal would now like to reward Reiss Nelson’s contribution with a new long-term contract.

His current deal ends at the end of the season and there are plenty of teams, including high-flying Brighton, who are interested in signing him.

Arsenal offer Nelson new long-term contract

Fabrizio Romano posted on Twitter about Nelson’s future and said: “Understand Arsenal new proposal to Reiss Nelson is long term deal valid for the next four years [June 2027] plus option for further season. Up to the player.

“English, Italian and French clubs have approached Nelson over potential free move.”

Described as a ‘really important’ player for Arsenal by Mikel Arteta, Nelson was mainly used as an option off the bench.

His two standout moments this season came against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

He replaced Bukayo Saka against Steve Cooper’s side after he picked up an injury and went on to score a brace and pick up an assist.

Against Bournemouth, he scored a fantastic last-season goal to keep Arsenal’s title hopes alive.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Despite those moments, it’s hard to see how offering Nelson a new contract makes much sense to Arsenal.

He only appeared in ten league games and if Arsenal are going to keep improving, he’s the sort of player that might require upgrading.

A four-year contract seems too long, although it does protect the value of a young, English player.

Given how long both parties have been in negotiation, Nelson may recognise that it’s time to leave his boyhood club.

The Gunners are running out of time to secure his future at The Emirates.

