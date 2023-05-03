Brighton planning move for ‘special’ Arsenal player this summer, Mikel Arteta wants him to stay











Brighton now reportedly intend to try and sign Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson on a free transfer this summer.

Nelson has found opportunities hard to come by under Mikel Arteta this season, despite impressing whenever he’s come off the bench.

The 23-year-old has provided some brilliant moments in an Arsenal shirt this campaign, particularly his last-minute winner against Bournemouth.

He’s managed to bag three goals and two assists in just eight Premier League appearances and with his contract set to expire in the summer, it’s no surprise that he’s attracting plenty of interest.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed yesterday that eight clubs have already spoken with Nelson ahead of his deal coming to an end this summer.

Now, The Daily Mail reports that Brighton will enter the race to sign him on a free this summer, but only if the winger decides against extending his stay in north London.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Brighton panning Nelson move

The outlet claims that Brighton are planning to make a formal offer to sign Nelson on a free transfer this summer.

Arsenal have offered this Englishman a new deal, with Mikel Arteta seemingly keen to keep hold of the Hale End academy product.

Several Premier League sides are also showing interest in Nelson, but the Seagulls will offer him a contract should he decide his future lies away from Arsenal.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Nelson has been labelled a ‘special’ talent and he’s proven to be a useful squad player for Arteta this summer.

It would be no surprise if he opts to remain at his boyhood club, but he may have ambitions to play regularly elsewhere.

Brighton seems like a good move for him on paper too, with Roberto De Zerbi doing an excellent job at the Amex Stadium.

The Italian boss has already shown a willingness to work with younger players and Nelson would fit in perfectly at Brighton.

