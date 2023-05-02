Fabrizio Romano says eight clubs are in talks to sign 'really important' Arsenal player











Arsenal star Reiss Nelson will be a free agent this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on his situation.

The 23-year-old Englishman has been somewhat of a hero to Arsenal fans this season. He has performed brilliantly almost every time he has come off the bench, and that has raised his stock.

The summer transfer window is not too far away now, and Nelson could become a wanted man.

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson – Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says eight clubs are in talks to sign Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson has been at Arsenal since he was a kid.

The talented winger came through the ranks at Hale End and was always viewed as one of the most exciting young players in the country. Everyone expected him to become a top player, but it seemed like he lost a bit of faith in himself after he made his senior debut.

However, under Mikel Arteta this season, Nelson is showing what he’s all about, and although he isn’t the first-choice at the club, he has been a quality player to bring off the bench.

Those performances have made Nelson a wanted man ahead of this summer’s transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that as many as eight clubs in England and abroad are in talks with his agent to sign him.

The journalist said on House Of Champions: A CBS Soccer Podcast: “It is true, it’s true that Milan are among clubs interested in Reiss Nelson. It’s not just Milan, it’s like seven-eight clubs who’ve approached the player, his agents.

“There are many possibilities – in England, in Eredivisie, in Serie A, in different countries they’re approaching the player because it’s a very big opportunity on a free transfer.

“Reiss Nelson is thinking about that but he also has a proposal from Arsenal to extend his contract. So, it’s not sure yet that he will leave Arsenal on a free transfer. This is why everything is open.”

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson – Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal are right to offer Reiss Nelson a new contract.

The 23-year-old has shown this season that he has what it takes to perform at the highest level. He’s still young, is absolutely rapid and he fits Arteta’s system very well.

The only reason Nelson may want to leave Arsenal is to become a regular starter elsewhere. Gunners fans can’t blame him for that, but he is a Gooner through and through, so there’s still hope that he will stay and sign a new deal.

Arteta described Nelson as a ‘really important‘ member of the squad just two months ago. That could make the difference in the coming weeks.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Show all