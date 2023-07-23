Manchester United defender Harry Maguire’s future will be decided in the next few weeks amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the England international.

Tottenham’s summer transfer business has slowed down after an exciting start to the window.

Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison arrived days before Ange Postecoglou had officially started work as Spurs boss.

Manor Solomon was then brought in on a free transfer and attention has now turned to improving Tottenham’s defensive options.

It’s a position Tottenham desperately need to improve after their struggles last season.

Even in their friendly against West Ham this week, although the football was free-flowing and fast-paced, they looked vulnerable at the back.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Harry Maguire is one player Tottenham have been linked with and his future is up in the air right now.

After being stripped of the captaincy at Manchester United, he may want a fresh challenge next season.

Spurs could end up being the perfect destination for the £35m-rated defender.

Tottenham target Maguire to have future decided soon

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said: “West Ham tried a loan deal, but for Man United it makes no sense to accept a loan deal, so it’s also a kind of strategy game I think now.

“This is something that could be clarified in the next two or three weeks.”

The aspect of Postecoglou’s tactics that stood out immediately against West Ham was his insistence on his team playing out from the back.

There were several examples of the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga having to play intricate passes in dangerous areas.

Harry Maguire is a good defender but would be an immediate upgrade on many of Tottenham’s current options in possession.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

His recovery speed might be an issue if Postecoglou wants his backline to sit high up the pitch.

Maguire will know he needs to decide on his future very soon and a move to Tottenham may appeal to him this summer.

Given their recent interest, London rivals West Ham may be upset if he chooses a move to Spurs.