‘I understand’: Journalist shares Harry Maguire update amid West Ham links

Journalist Sam Matterface has shared a new update on the future of West Ham target Harry Maguire, including what the player and his current club want to do.

West Ham have been linked with Maguire for a while now. They are not the only Premier League side in pursuit, with Chelsea and Newcastle also both reportedly eyeing him.

The defender has somewhat fallen out of favour at Manchester United and also recently tweeted out that manager Erik Ten Haag had stripped him of captaincy.

Due to all this, many would believe that the £35million-rated defender may be surplus to requirements. Matterface provided a big update on his future.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Journalist Sam Matterface was speaking about Harry Maguire’s future on talkSPORT.

On the radio station, he said: “I understand he remains relaxed about the situation.

“I think he’s told everybody that he’s going to knuckle down and work for the team. He’s got time left on his contract.

“I don’t think he would be adverse to a bit of public clarity from Manchester United.

“I understand that Erik ten Hag has told him privately that he doesn’t want him to leave. He just wants to pick his own captain.

“I think he wants to play, there’s no doubt about that.

“I think that he’s relaxed the fact that if he ends up being told by Manchester United that he can leave then there will be enough people that come in for him.

“Newcastle, West Ham have already shown interest.

“Let’s make it clear, he is going to do his best to stay and fight at Manchester United.”

This is no doubt big news as he seemingly wants to fight for his place. In addition, Ten Hag seems to still want him, despite losing the captaincy.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The “fantastic” player would definitely strengthen West Ham.

Kurt Zouma has been quite injury-prone and Angelo Ogbonna is now 35.

With that in mind, the Hammers definitely need some more depth and quality at centre-back.

Maguire has played at a top level. He would definitely help the Hammers shine in the Premier League and in Europe.