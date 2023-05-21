Fabrizio Romano names the new frontrunner for Tottenham manager's job











Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about the Tottenham manager’s job tonight and has named the new favourite for the gig.

Tottenham are still searching for a new permanent manager, with Ryan Mason now unlikely to get the role.

And amid all the names being mentioned, Romano has tonight claimed that it is indeed Feyenoord manager Arne Slot who is the frontrunner to take the reins as it stands.

Arne Slot favourite for Tottenham manager job

Speaking over on his YouTube channel tonight, Romano covered off a number of names mentioned. The usual suspects like Luis Enqrique and Ruben Amorim got a mention.

But in the end, Romano said that it is Slot who is the number one choice for Spurs right now.

“Arne Slot is a serious candidate for the Tottenham job. There are contacts internally to decide on the manager but the first step will be new director, then the new manager, with Arne Slot for sure into the race, Romano said.

“Luis Enrique is also appreciated. Amorim and Postecoglu have been discussed. But Arne Slot is the frontrunner.”

The update on Slot comes as Romano also claimed in the same video that Julian Nagelsmann is not in fresh talks with Spurs, despite weekend reports.

Tottenham getting closer?

Well, maybe so, maybe not.

This saga for the new Spurs manager is dragging on and on. It does seem, though, that Slot is a man who would take the job if offered it.

Feyenoord are thought to want £10m to release him. And after winning the title, it’s only fair that the Dutch club are compensated for their man.

Slot plays good, attacking football and that’s what Spurs fans want. He does seem to be gathering momentum in the race as well, which is positive.

The ball, it seems, is firmly in Daniel Levy’s court to make the decision here.

