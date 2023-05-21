Fabrizio Romano issues latest update on Julian Nagelsmann to Tottenham











Fabrizio Romano has taken to YouTube this evening to clarify the current situation around Julian Nagelsmann and Tottenham.

The German coach had appeared out of the running for the job. However, reports over the weekend suggested he was now back in the mix.

But Romano has sought to clarify those reports and offered his own version of events.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

Nagelsmann to Tottenham not back on just yet

Speaking over on his YouTube channel this evening, Romano has offered his taken on the events of the weekend.

And in bad news for Spurs fans, Romano claims that there’s nothing moving on with Nagelsmann as yet.

“From what I understand, there are no fresh conversations between Tottenham and Julian Nagelsmann. There is nothing concrete,” Romano said.

“To tell you the truth, Nagelsmann was open to speaking to Tottenham about the job. It wasn’t until one week ago.

“But then what happened is he wanted DOF to be with him day to day to support his ideas. And this is why at the end, the talks were stopped. Tottenham decided to not proceed, and go with a different idea. To decide on a director, and then go for a coach. This is why the talks have not been advancing. What we can say today is the situation has not changed.”

For now, then, it seems Tottenham fans can take another seat and calm their excitement over Nagelsmann arriving.

Tottenham pushing fans to their limits

This constant back and forth of differing reports must be driving Spurs fans mad. Nagelsmann is a name a lot of fans would like to see but as of now, it’s clear as mud what’s happening.

Romano obviously has his sources and will know what’s happening to an extent.

But all this is doing is winding Spurs fans up. It’s nearly two months since Antonio Conte left. Spurs and Daniel Levy, then, need to get their act together and quickly.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images