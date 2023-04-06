Fabrizio Romano reveals Tottenham blow as Leicester are favourites to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili











Tottenham Hotspur looks to have been dealt a blow as Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Leicester City are favourites to sign transfer target Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Romano tweeted: “Understand Leicester are leading the race to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili, as the Georgian goalkeeper is attracting lot of interest.”

Football.London recently revealed Tottenham were interested in signing the ‘incredible‘ goalkeeper. He currently plays for La Liga side Valencia.

The North London side saw him as a potential replacement to Hugo Lloris. They will now possibly have to look elsewhere due to Leicester leading the race.

Leicester beating Tottenham to Giorgi Mamardashvili

Hugo Lloris has been one of the best goalkeepers to play for the club. He has also been one of the best on the planet when at his peak.

Despite not winning any trophies at Spurs, the Frenchman has won the World Cup with France. The only issue is the fact that he is now 36 and he has made some poor errors this season.

It is no shock to see Spurs hunt for a goalkeeper, but Leicester desperately need one too. They never properly replaced Kasper Schmeichel and this has been a big reason for them being in a relegation battle.

The Foxes are only ‘leading the race’ at the moment, so there is still hope for Spurs. If they can claim a Champions League spot, they will most likely return with the advantage in this transfer battle.

Romano also said the 22-year-old is attracting a lot of interest. It wouldn’t be a shock to see other Premier League teams queueing up for his signature.

