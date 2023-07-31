Fabrizio Romano has very latest Harry Kane update to share this morning

The next few hours are crucial to determine Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who provided more details on the 30-year-old’s future.

Tottenham have a real dilemma on their hands when it comes to Harry Kane.

With less than a year left on his contract and no sign that he’ll renew while the transfer window is open, they might have to make a difficult decision.

Spurs owner Joe Lewis has already urged Daniel Levy to sell Kane if he receives a good enough offer.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Bayern Munich believe they can convince Tottenham to part with their talisman this summer as a result.

Romano now believes the next few hours are crucial to deciding whether Kane will continue to be a Tottenham player next season.

The German champions are preparing to meet with Levy and other Tottenham officials today.

After having two bids rejected, a third proposal is almost certain to arrive very soon.

Next hours crucial in Kane’s Tottenham future

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Crucial hours for Harry Kane deal. Bayern officials are prepared for meeting in London with Daniel Levy as direct talks will take place with Tottenham.

“Bayern will offer more than last €80m [£68.5m] package bid.

“We respect Daniel Levy as professional”, Bayern president Hainer says.”

If Tottenham do decide to sell Kane, they need to let him go sooner rather than later.

There’s no benefit to holding onto their all-time top goalscorer until right at the end of the window.

Spurs will need to find a replacement even if there’s a suggestion that Richarlison could step up in his place.

However, the Brazilian didn’t exactly set North London alight when he joined from Everton last summer.

Ange Postecoglou will be preparing for next season with Kane in his plans.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, it’s likely that in the back of his mind, he’s also thinking about his next steps if the forward does move on.

As Romano says, the next few hours are crucial for Tottenham and Kane and will guide their business for the rest of the summer.

It could be a very difficult day for many Tottenham fans, or Levy will stand firm and believe he can convince Kane to sign a new deal over the next 12 months.