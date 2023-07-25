For the first time in a number of years, Joe Lewis’s name has been in the headlines at Tottenham.

Indeed, Spurs’ majority shareholder isn’t the most public of figures, but this week, he found his name in the headlines.

It was reported earlier this week that Joe Lewis has now been putting pressure on Daniel Levy to sell Harry Kane this summer, but, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, this story isn’t necessarily true.

Indeed, Jones had it on good authority that Lewis doesn’t really care about what happens with Kane, claiming that the 86-year-old multi-billionaire isn’t too fussed over the idea of losing out on £100m.

Lewis not fussed

Jones shared what he’s heard about the Tottenham owner.

“I don’t really buy the story that has come out to be honest. The jist of the Kane twist is that Joe Lewis, the owner of Tottenham is putting pressure on Levy to not miss out on the £100m. But I was speaking to one of my good Spurs contacts yesterday and he said that Joe Lewis is an 86-year-old man with £6bn, he is not worried about this. Daniel Levy has done very well for him, there’s a small chance this is a real thing. This story has come from reporters in San Diego right now on the Man United tour and the plot in these stories is that it might open the door for United to sign Kane, there is a narrative here that has been planted,” Jones said.

Why would he?

It was interesting to hear these stories about Joe Lewis earlier this week, but why would he get involved now after so many years of absence.

Of course, Kane leaving Spurs is a huge crossroads for the club, but when you’re a man of Lewis’ wealth, that £100m fee is mere pocket change.

Let’s not forget, Lewis has trusted Levy with massive business decision after massive business decision in the past, and it is hard to imagine that stance changing now.