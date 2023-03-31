Fabrizio Romano gives Evan Ndicka update which will please Liverpool











Liverpool are believed to be in the mix to sign Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka and their hopes have just been boosted further.

The Reds are among a cluster of clubs known to admire Ndicka. The French defender is set to leave Frankfurt in the summer for nothing after impressing for the Bundesliga club.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ndicka has been one of the most impressive defenders in Germany in recent seasons. He helped Frankfurt win the Europa League and is see as one of the best free-agents on the market heading into this summer.

And in a major boost for Liverpool’s hopes of landing him, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Frankfurt have just signed Ndicka’s replacement, in the form of William Pacho.

Frankfurt moving for Pacho essentially confirms they are preparing for Ndicka to walk out of the door.

For Liverpool, this will be more invitation for the club to put plans in place to sign the defender.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild his squad this summer. And while midfield remains a key area, a new defender like Ndicka is thought to be high on the list as well.

Ndicka was previously linked with a £19m move to Tottenham last summer.

TBR’s View: Ndicka is a no-brainer for Liverpool

In terms of the free transfers available this summer, there won’t be many better than Evan Ndicka on the list.

Liverpool need new signings and with Joel Matip set to leave, signing Evan Ndicka for nothing simply makes sense.

Ndicka has been lauded as a ‘phenomenal‘ talent and it’s easy to see why. The Frenchman is big, strong, quick, and defensively, has a lot of attributes top clubs look for.

While signing the likes of Bellingham and Mount might be taking up most of Liverpool’s thinking, landing a defender like Ndicka is needed as well. If the Reds can get this deal done – especially with Pacho now signed – then it has to be sorted quickly.