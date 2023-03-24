Liverpool positioning themselves to sign Evan Ndicka for nothing this summer











Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs who would like to sign French defender Evan Ndicka this summer.

The 23-year-old centre-half is set to leave Eintracht Frankfurt for nothing. His availability is set to spark a scramble for his signature. Ndicka is seen as one of the best defenders in Germany and will seemingly have the pick of a number of a top clubs.

One of those clubs could be Liverpool. And according to Mundo Deportivo today, the Reds have put themselves in a position to land Ndicka on a free transfer. MD claims that the Reds will look to pip Barcelona, PSG, Inter Milan and more to his signing.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Of course, another club keen on landing Ndicka is Arsenal. The Gunners have long been linked with the Frenchman, with reports in January even suggesting talks were underway.

Lauded as a ‘phenomenal‘ talent, Ndicka would become the latest in a long line of players to move from Germany to the Premier League recently. The likes of Tyler Adams, Kai Havertz, and Leon Bailey have all made the jump to England in recent seasons.

TBR’s View: Ndicka would be a fine signing for Liverpool

With talk of Joel Matip leaving the club, Liverpool could do with adding a new face in the backline. And if that new face is Evan Ndicka, then it’s happy days all around.

Ndicka is a fine young defender with plenty of upside to his game. The 23-year-old would slot in nicely alongside Van Dijk, Konate and Gomez. It would give Jurgen Klopp a nice platform to build on as well.

In terms of free transfers, there won’t be many better available than Ndicka either. This is a player who is probably worth north of £30m on the market if he’s in contract.

Liverpool, then, are making the right decision in getting themselves ready to sign the French star.