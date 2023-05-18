Arsenal midfield target 'increasingly likely' to move this summer - report











Arsenal have been heavily linked with Moises Caicedo over the past few months.

The Gunners reportedly tried to bring the Brighton star over to the Emirates Stadium in January.

Arsenal couldn’t get a move over the line, and the player went on to sign a new contract at the Premier League club.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Caicedo’s new deal at the Amex Stadium hasn’t stopped speculation over a summer move.

Arsenal remain linked with the Ecuador international, while the likes of Liverpool are apparently circling too.

The Guardian has now published an in-depth article about what the future may hold in store for Caicedo.

They also looked at the future of Alexis Mac Allister, who has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield.

‘Brighton look likely to play in the Europa League next season,’ they began.

‘But the clubs trying to sign Caicedo and Mac Allister can offer Champions League football – or much higher wages.

‘It’s increasingly likely that both will leave in the summer.’

The Guardian did, however, claim that Arsenal ‘may not go all out’ for Caicedo.

This is due to their interest in West Ham’s Declan Rice, whose price tag reportedly stands at £100million or so.

If Arsenal don’t push the boat out for the 21-year-old, then Chelsea could benefit, added the article.

‘If Pochettino uses his favoured 4-2-3-1 setup,’ they continued.

‘The Ecuador international could be the player who solidifies the midfield and brings out the best from club-record signing Enzo Fernandez.’

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Our view

It’s shaping up to be an exciting summer on the transfer front for Arsenal, if not the entire Premier League.

Numerous top clubs seem to be eyeing new midfielders, and Caicedo is one of the best young midfielders around.

In October, Roberto De Zerbi backed him to become “one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and in Europe.”

Caicedo certainly seems to be heading in that direction, and a move to Arsenal would help take him to the next level.

At the same time, the Gunners need to be mindful that plenty of other top clubs will be circling for the Seagulls star.

The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all looking for new recruits in the middle of the park.

Therefore, Arsenal need to be aware of the competition and be prepared for bidding wars.