Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to make Harry Kane their top earner to sign him from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, with the outlet claiming that Bayern Munich are ready to splash out a club-record fee to land Kane this summer.

Kane’s future has dominated the headlines over the past few weeks as talks between Spurs and Bayern continue.

The two clubs held talks on Monday over a possible move for the 30-year-old, but Sky Sports reports that there remains a £20 million gap in valuation.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Tottenham are willing to offer Kane a huge pay rise to stay in North London beyond the summer, according to The Guardian.

And it seems that Bayern are prepared to offer Kane a massive salary to lure him to Germany.

How much Bayern are ready to pay Kane

The Athletic reports that Kane would become Bayern’s top earner should he secure a move to Munich this summer.

It’s noted that Kane would earn around £412,000 per week at Bayern, the same wage that both Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane picked up.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kane currently earns around £200,000 per week at Tottenham and could pick up significantly more if he agrees a new deal.

But for Kane, the next move in his career certainly won’t be motivated by money as he bids to end his long search for major honours.

It remains to be seen whether the England captain believes he can realise his ambitions at Tottenham.

Spurs will certainly be hopeful that a fresh start under Ange Postecoglou can convince their all-time top goalscorer to stay.