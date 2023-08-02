‘Complete’ Tottenham player is French club’s dream signing this month

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, but French champions PSG aren’t willing to accept defeat just yet.

The England captain has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs, and his future is up in the air. There is a good chance he could leave in the coming days, and Bayern seem the favourites.

Le Parisien, however, claim today that Paris Saint-Germain are still dreaming of signing Kane.

PSG’s dream signing this summer is Tottenham star Harry Kane

Tottenham star Harry Kane will be a hit wherever he ends up this summer – be it PSG or Bayern Munich.

The Englishman is one of the best strikers in world football. He has been unbelievable for Spurs over the years, and it’s almost a guarantee he’ll be even better at clubs like Bayern and PSG, who have considerably better players than Tottenham.

Having already bid twice and held face-to-face talks with Daniel Levy, Bayern are definitely the frontrunners for Kane’s signature if Tottenham let him go this summer.

But, the report claims PSG are not willing to give up. They are on the market for a new striker and although Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos are on their wish list, Kane is their dream signing.

It has been revealed that PSG know Bayern are ahead of them in the race, but Nasser Al-Khelaifi and co are said to be willing to do the ‘utmost’ to attract Kane to the French capital.

If it just comes down to money, PSG should be able to blow Bayern out of the water this month.

TBR View:

Kane would be a massive hit in France at PSG, wouldn’t he?

The Englishman, branded as a ‘complete striker’ by Thierry Henry on CBS Sports, has been one of the best forwards here in England for years while playing in a fairly average Tottenham side more often than not.

If he ends up in a league which is far inferior to the Premier League, he could smash all sorts of records and finally end his wait to lift some silverware.

However, it remains to be seen if Kane would even consider a move to Paris in the coming weeks.