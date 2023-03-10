'Very promising': Emile Heskey says Liverpool have a 'very good' prospect who's really impressed him











Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Emile Heskey has been discussing Cody Gakpo after his brace against Manchester United last weekend.

The Dutch forward was signed in January with high expectations, and now, after a slow start to life on Merseyside, he’s starting to show what he can do in a red shirt.

Indeed, Gakpo has been absolutely brilliant in recent weeks, and Heskey has been very impressed by what he’s seen from the 23-year-old.

The ex-England striker says that Gakpo looks like a very promising prospect, stating how impressed he’s been by how the forward reads the game, stating that he always knows exactly what to do when the ball comes into him.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Heskey impressed by Gakpo

The former Liverpool star spoke about the January signing.

“Then Gakpo, it’s taken him a bit of time to get used to it, but he looks like a very promising prospect for Liverpool. He’s another player who scans very well, when the ball is coming into feet he always knows whether he can turn or lay off and spin, so he’s very good,” Heskey said.

Improved

As Heskey says, it has taken Gakpo a little bit of time to get into his stride, but now that he appears to have settled on Merseyside, he’s looking every bit a Liverpool player.

The attacker has been in fine form as of late, and at the age of just 23, he’s only going to get better.

He showed in the Eredivisie just how dominant he can be, and if he can continue on this upwards trajectory, he could well end up being one of the Premier League’s better attacking players.

With Darwin Nunez also only in his early 20s, the future looks very bright for Liverpool in an attacking sense.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

