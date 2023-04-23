Adebayo Akinfenwa says he loves how Trent Alexander-Arnold is playing for Liverpool right now











Adebayo Akinfenwa was very impressed with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold during their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

Akinfenwa was covering Liverpool’s game for BT Sport Score yesterday as Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded another important win.

The Reds now look set to miss out on Champions League football next season, but European football is well within reach.

Another brace from Diogo Jota and a winning goal from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool three points during an exciting encounter at Anfield.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After Steve Cooper’s team won the reverse fixture 1-0 in October, Liverpool will be glad to have taken revenge.

Klopp in recent weeks has made a tactical change that Akinfenwa was impressed with, that sees Trent Alexander-Arnold move into Liverpool’s midfield.

It’s a system that Manchester City and Arsenal have both been using, and certainly utilises Alexander-Arnold’s strengths.

The 24-year-old has faced plenty of criticism this season, particularly for his defensive performances.

However, he’s looking back to his best in his new role, and laid on another assist for Salah yesterday.

Akinfenwa impressed with Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold

The BT Sport pundit was asked if Alexander-Arnold’s new role was suiting him, and he said: “Yeah, I like it. It looks like Liverpool are a little bit more solid.

“There was a lot of space when Trent used to leave that position and overlap. Now he’s in the middle, it looks like he can get back to the right side quicker.

“When they lose the ball, they’re back in a four, but I like it was he’s dictating the play.”

Alexander-Arnold has played in midfield before, being giving a chance to prove himself in that role for England before.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, he’s too effective delivering crosses into the box from out wide to start there consistently.

Alan Shearer claimed this week that Alexander-Arnold is back to his best for Liverpool, and Akinfenwa also thinks the change has really benefitted him.

Liverpool function so much better as a unit when Alexander-Arnold is at his best.

He creates so many problems for opposition teams that they need to focus on him whenever Liverpool have possession.

When that happens, either he produces a moment of magic, or opens up space for one of his teammates to make an impact.

Show all