‘Exquisite’: 22-year-old Celtic player now labelled the ‘best player in Scotland’ after Atletico game

As the fallout continues over Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Brendan Rodgers’ side are lapping up all the plaudits.

Going toe to toe with one of La Liga’s most attacking sides presented Celtic with their toughest challenge so far this season.

And despite going ahead twice, the Bhoys just couldn’t hold on to get those valuable three points that could have kept their Champions League dream alive.

But there was one player in Rodgers’ side that really impressed the Scottish media. In fact, Matt O’Riley was so good, that he has now been labelled the best player in the country.

What have the Scottish media said about Celtic’s Matt O’Riley?

To be honest, plenty. From speaking about his assist for Kyogo Furuhashi’s goal to the quality of his passing, Matt O’Riley continues to wow the media with another outstanding performance.

Glasgow Live: Delightful volley for the early opener. A player who is absolutely playing his best at the minute and he will keep on getting better. A key component of this Celtic team. 8

The Scottish Sun: Best player in Scotland went head-to-head with cream of Europe and looked every bit as good. Magnificent assist. Class all evening. Gave everything for cause. 9

The Herald: Another game in which the Dane was a real standout. His passing was exquisite, and he looked like he really belonged at the highest level. The assist for Kyogo Furuhashi’s goal was outstanding and the midfielder was not afraid to do the dirty work. 8

Glasgow World: Exquisite weight of pass in behind the Atletico backline for Kyogo to dispatch the opener early on. Did plenty of the dirty work and really stood out again. 8

Photo by Jan Kruger – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

O’Riley has been a sensational signing for Celtic. And to think they only paid £1.5m for the attacking midfielder, surely, must go down as one of the best signings the club has ever made in terms of value for money.

Of course, no one comes close to Henrik Larsson but when you think of the amount of money Celtic have paid for the likes of Ismaila Soro (£2m) it kind of puts O’Riley’s fee into perspective.

The Danish u21 international is just going to keep getting better and better. At 22, he has plenty of time to continue his development and when you look at what Brendan Rodgers has done with him so far, it’s frightening just how good he could be.

