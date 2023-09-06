Celtic knock £11k per week off the wage bill as ‘explosive’ player leaves

The transfer window may be closed but moves continue as Celtic looks to offload the fringe players that will play no part at the club this season.

We have already seen Brendan Rodgers get Albain Ajeti off the books. TBR Celtic followed that story closely as the Swiss striker completed his move to Gaziantep FC in Turkey.

And now a second player has sealed his move from the club after a three-year stay in Glasgow. Ismaila Soro has joined Israeli Premier League side, Beitar Jerusalem.

The ‘explosive’ midfielder‘s move was announced by his new club last night as Soro looks to reignite his career after failing to make the grade at Celtic. The midfielder signed a two-year deal with the option of another year and Jerusalem ‘expect’ him to be a ‘key part’ of the clubs plans moving forward.

Soro joined Celtic in January 2020 when Neil Lennon splashed out £2m to land the Ivorian international. Soro made 23 appearances for the Hoops that season and did initially impress, but that was probably more due to the fact that Celtic were so poor than anything else.

He was used 19 times by Ange Postecoglou at the start of his rein in 2021, but as the Australian manager brought in his own players, Soro quickly fell down the pecking order.

Soro wasn’t involved in any of Celtic’s preseason preparations this summer. Brendan Rodgers left the 25-year-old behind as he took the team to Portugal for their preseason training camp and on a tour of Japan.

An impressive loan move to FC Arouca last season didn’t tempt the Portuguese club to make his stay permanent and now the £11k per week former Hoops midfielder has moved on where he hopes to revive his career in the league that gave him his big break.

