'Exceptional' Tottenham target decides he doesn't want to leave this summer











Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has decided he wants to stay at Goodison Park this summer, despite reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to The Times, who claim that Pickford doesn’t want to leave Everton after signing a new contract earlier this year.

Tottenham will be on the lookout for a new shot-stopper this summer as Hugo Lloris is expected to leave the club.

Indeed, Foot Mercato claims the Spurs captain has already received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

Spurs have been linked with moves for a host of shot-stoppers, including the likes of David Raya, Andre Onana and, of course, Jordan Pickford.

Ben Jacobs claimed earlier this month that Spurs were ‘pushing harder’ than their London rivals Chelsea for the 29-year-old’s signature.

But it seems that Spurs may be forced to look elsewhere as Pickford wants to remain at Everton.

Pickford has been a standout performer for the Toffees over the past few seasons and has become a reliable goalkeeper.

The England international was widely expected to leave this summer if Everton were relegated.

Of course, Sean Dyche managed to keep the Toffees in England’s top-flight with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

So it seems that Spurs will have to switch their focus elsewhere ahead of the summer.

Missing out on the ‘exceptional’ Pickford would be a blow for Tottenham, but there are plenty of options on the market for as they bid to replace Lloris.

The 35-year-old has struggled for form this season and it seems like the ideal time to replace him after 11 years at the club.

