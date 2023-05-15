Journalist claims Tottenham are pushing harder than Chelsea to sign ‘exceptional’ Premier League player











Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Tottenham Hotspur have pushed harder than Chelsea to sign Everton star Jordan Pickford.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea look to be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper ahead of the summer.

Spurs’ captain, Hugo Lloris, has struggled for form this season and he could be set for a move after nearly 11 years in north London.

As for Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga has cemented his place as their number one this season after Edouard Mendy’s dip in form. But with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino set to make the switch to Stamford Bridge, they may want to upgrade their options between the sticks.

The two London clubs have been linked with similar goalkeeping targets ahead of the summer window, including Jordan Pickford.

Now, Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that Spurs have pushed harder than Chelsea for Pickford’s signature.

Jacobs provided an update on Pickford’s future amid interest from Tottenham and Chelsea.

“Obviously, it becomes a slightly harder deal to get done if Everton stay up, because he recently extended,” the CBS journalist said.

“If they go down, there’s a real opportunity there. Perhaps Spurs have pushed a bit harder than Chelsea, but that’s another name to watch as well.”

Pickford has been a standout performer for Everton this season and it’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest from top Premier League sides.

Of course, the Toffees could still be relegated from the Premier League which would most likely lead to the England international’s departure.

The ‘exceptional’ goalkeeper would be a good addition for both clubs and it would be intriguing to see how he performs in a better side.

Pickford has always impressed for England over the years and has proven himself to be very capable with the ball at his feet.

