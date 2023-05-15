'Exceptional' star linked to Tottenham could have wages slash











Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison, who is linked to Tottenham, could have his wages slashed at the Foxes.

Tottenham are not the only club linked with Maddison. High-flying Newcastle are also interested in signing the player.

The highly sought-after player has had a decent season, but Leicester have not. They are embroiled in the relegation zone and as it stands, they could go down.

If they do, many are expecting Maddison to leave, and if his wages are reduced at the club, then it might be a lot easier for Tottenham to attempt to sign him.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Tottenham target James Maddison could have his wages reduced

According to The Telegraph, Leicester, who already have financial issues, are very worried about relegation. They posted record pre-tax losses of £92.5 million this year.

Due to this, they have a contingency plan in case they get relegated. Every player in the squad is believed to have a clause in their contract reducing their wages between 35% and 50%.

This is a normal contingency plan for those struggling in the bottom half. It is not said what players are in this plan but with up to half the squad involved it is most likely.

This would be great news for Spurs as Maddison is a class player and he will cost a lot for any club to buy. By having his wages reduced, a club could save millions. The ‘exceptional‘ attacking midfielder, who has a £60 million price tag will no doubt be a big transfer story over the summer.

The 26 year-old has 10 goals and nine assists in 27 Premier League season and Leicester will need him at his best in their final three games of the season.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

