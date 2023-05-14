Journalist claims £60m Newcastle target has been left amazed by St James’ Park











Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that James Maddison has been ‘wowed’ by the atmosphere at St James’ Park, with Newcastle United interested in signing him.

Eddie Howe looks set to bolster his squad over the summer after what has been a brilliant campaign so far.

Newcastle need two wins from their last three games to guarantee a place in the top four, with Liverpool making a late push for the Champions League places.

But the Magpies will have one eye on the summer and James Maddison looks set to be on the move after a difficult season at Leicester City.

Howe’s men have been heavily linked with the England international over the past couple of transfer windows and with Leicester facing the prospect of dropping down to the Championship, their star players could be heading out the door.

Now, Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that Maddison has already been impressed with the atmosphere and culture at Newcastle this season.

Maddison ‘wowed’ by St James’ Park

Jacobs shared an update on Newcastle’s interest in Maddison and claimed that it is a real possibility the midfielder ends up at St James’ Park next season.

“I think that James Maddison has been at St. James’s Park and has been quite wowed by the atmosphere, the culture and Newcastle are flying, so they do stand a very realistic possibility,” the journalist said.

“I’ve always said many times, because Newcastle’s interest in Maddison dates back to last summer, it will only be this summer when Maddison goes.

“If Leicester go down, it will obviously be definite and there’ll be a tremendous deal to be had. But I think even if they stay up, I expect Maddison to leave Leicester regardless.”

Despite the fact Leicester are facing possible relegation from the Premier League, Maddison has impressed once again from the middle of the park.

The £60 million-rated midfielder has registered 19 goals involvements in just 27 appearances in the league.

Maddison has been a standout performer for the Foxes for many seasons now and he will have just a year left on his current deal come the summer.

The 26-year-old seems like a perfect fit for Newcastle too, with Howe on the lookout for a creative midfielder. But the Magpies will face stern competition for his signature, with the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United said to be interested.

