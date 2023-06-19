Jordan Pickford might be a man in-demand this summer but the England goalkeeper is in no rush to move away from Goodison Park and Everton.

A number of clubs are keen on signing Pickford. Manchester United have been linked with making a move, while Tottenham also have Pickford on their list of Hugo Lloris replacements.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Pickford himself is more than content with life at Everton for now.

Photo by Domenic Aquilina – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Jordan Pickford to turn down Tottenham and Man United

According to The Mail, Pickford is happy to stay at Goodison Park after they managed to stay in the Premier League under Sean Dyche.

Pickford is believed to be happy to keep playing as a regular for the Toffees and at the moment, would happily reject interest from other clubs.

Naturally, that will be a blow to both United and Spurs, who are looking to add to their goalkeeping department.

Lauded as an ‘exceptional’ goalkeeper by England teammate Bukayo Saka, Pickford has cemented himself as the number one for the Three Lions in recent years.

Everton paid £30m to sign Pickford from Sunderland. Reports have claimed any bid from Old Trafford will come in around the £45m mark if it is to happen.

No need to move on

If Jordan Pickford is happy on Merseyside, playing regularly, and still getting in the England squad, then he’s really no need to move on.

Sure, he could get a bigger contract elsewhere. But it’s not like Everton won’t be paying him handsomely anyway.

Pickford has been a quality player for the Toffees and it’s little wonder there is interest. But he is right to keep his mind focussed on Everton and right now, there’s no reason to leave.

Of course, should an offer be accepted he might be forced into a decision. But as it stands, Pickford is doing the right thing in biding his time.