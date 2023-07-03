‘Exceptional’ 22-year-old has now agreed to sign for Tottenham

Tottenham are moving closer to making yet another signing, this time in the form of Dutch defender Micky van de Ven.

Van de Ven has emerged as a target for a number of clubs as the summer has moved on and now it looks like Tottenham are going to win the race.

According to Sky Sports, who cite John Cross of The Mirror, the defender has agreed terms with Tottenham and is ready to make the move to north London.

Sky claims that all that is left now is for Tottenham to close off the deal by coming to terms on the final fee and payment terms with Wolsburg.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The ‘exceptional‘ Netherlands defender has been watched by Liverpool and Arsenal and is expected to cost Tottenham a cool £30m.

Tottenham are making big moves in the window already. There is a clear intent to back Ange Postecoglou and after signing James Maddison last week, Van de Ven looks to be following.

No messing about

We are only a few days into July and already this transfer window is going into overdrive.

Tottenham are simply not playing games this summer and they’re making big moves to ensure their new manager has the right players in the door early.

Van de Ven is clearly highly-rated and ready to make the step into the Premier League. At 22, he is a brilliant age for Spurs and £30m should prove a sound investment.

Daniel Levy has come in for criticism at times. But right now, he does appear to be getting things done for Tottenham and their new coach.