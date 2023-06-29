Arsenal now watching ‘exceptional’ 22-year-old Tottenham are in talks to sign this summer

Arsenal are monitoring Micky van de Ven as Mikel Arteta seemingly sets his sights on signing another defender this summer, but they are behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the Dutchman.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that the Gunners are keeping an eye on the progress of the 22-year-old.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Arsenal have kicked off their spending this summer with the purchase of Kai Havertz from Chelsea. And he looks set to be the first of quite a few through the door.

Arsenal monitoring Tottenham target van de Ven

Of course, the defender to have been most heavily linked with Arteta’s side is Jurriën Timber. Reports from the Daily Mail recently suggested that Arsenal are ready to double Timber’s wages.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

But he is not the only potential centre-back the Gunners are looking at. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are monitoring Micky van de Ven.

However, the report adds that Tottenham are ahead of them in the race to sign the Wolfsburg starlet. Fabrizio Romano has previously claimed on Twitter that Spurs have opened talks to sign him.

Van de Ven arguably ticks a number of the boxes for Arsenal. He is a youngster with plenty of room for improvement. However, he also now has experience of playing at the highest level, making 33 appearances in the Bundesliga last season.

He tends to keep things simple in possession. But he is not afraid to carry the ball out from the back. And he possesses lightning pace.

It would be little surprise if he was not a priority for Arsenal right now. Despite being the same age, Timber is arguably much further along in his development.

But van de Ven has been labelled an ‘exceptional‘ talent. So you can understand why the likes of Arsenal and Spurs want him.