‘Everyone was convinced’: Journalist says he was ‘100%’ sure ‘amazing’ manager was going to join Spurs











According to Dutch journalist, Elko Born, everyone in the Netherlands was convinced that Arne Slot was going to become the new Tottenham manager.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Born shared the feeling around the country about Slot as he was in talks with Spurs.

Born says that every fan and journalist thought that Slot was headed to north London, stating that he himself was 100 per cent certain that the 44-year-old would be leaving Feyenoord.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Born convinced Slot was going

The journalist shared his thoughts on the ‘amazing’ manager.

“I think that is a good question. I have to tell you, everyone in the Netherlands, me and every journalist I talk to and every Feyenoord fan was convinced he was going to leave. It’s always the case in the Netherlands when you get noticed you will leave, it’s the law of the Eredivisie. Everyone was convinced Slot was going to leave, it was 100% and Feyenoord fans knew it as well. Then he came out with those quotes, we don’t know what happened, but something happened there and apparently he doesn’t want to leave now,” Born said.

Seemed inevitable

The feeling in the Netherlands was that Slot would leave for Tottenham, and that was also the prevailing feeling in England too.

It was widely reported that a deal was close, while Graeme Bailey even claimed that Slot could be announced as the new Spurs boss this week.

Of course, it didn’t work out that way in the end as Slot is now set to sign a new contract with his current employers, but for a time, it did seem inevitable that his move to Spurs was going to go ahead.

Tottenham are back to square one, and it will be interesting to see where they go from here.

