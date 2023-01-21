Everton make Antony Gordon decision with Danjuma deal close











Everton could now be ready to sell star winger Anthony Gordon this month after completing a deal to sign Arnaut Danjuma from Villareal.

The Toffees have long been rejecting approaches and bids for Gordon and it was hoped he’d sign a new contract at the club. However, that hasn’t quite happened and with Everton in dire need of reinforcements, 90Min reports how Lampard might now sanction the sale of Gordon.

90Min lists a host of clubs as being interested in Gordon. Newcastle, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester are all credited with wanting him. As we know, Tottenham are also in the mix, having reportedly made an enquiry for him in the last few days.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Everton are thought to be looking for around £50m for Gordon. But they could be hard pushed to get that now, given they’ve softened their stance on selling.

Gordon, dubbed ‘sensational‘ by former Everton man James McFadden, Gordon is well liked at Everton. However, he was followed and abused by fans last week in his car. Whether or not that swings his mood, remains to be seen.

TBR’s View: Clubs won’t be paying £50m for Anthony Gordon this month

Everton might be open to selling Gordon now but there’s surely no way someone comes and pays the money they want in January.

It’s hard enough to buy and sell in January as it is, never mind on your own terms. Everton might have missed the boat really with Gordon. A loan to buy might work if the right one comes along. However, even that would sting a bit for the Toffees fans.

Gordon is clearly a quality player. He is just struggling in a team not doing well. The Danjuma signing might speed things along here. But having both Gordon and Danjuma will benefit the club’s relegation fight.