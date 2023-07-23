Everton want to sign ‘frightening’ £25m Championship player ahead of Marseille

Ismaila Sarr is a name you can’t get away from in most transfer windows and the Watford man is once again in the headlines this weekend.

Sarr is regarded as one of the standout players in the Championship and had a decent season with Watford, despite their struggles back in the second tier in the main.

The Senegal star is wanted by West Ham, with their interest made known around a month ago. However, according to Foot Mercato and their journalist Santi Aouna, Everton are now keen.

Foot Mercato reports how Sarr is wanted by Marseille. The French side are apparently putting a bid together to sign Sarr, despite having just landed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Following his own report up on Twitter, Aouna confirms that Everton are interested in Sarr as well.

The Toffees are looking to strengthen this summer as Sean Dyche looks to avoid a repeat of another relegation dogfight.

Lauded as being a ‘frightening‘ winger, Sarr has electric pace and shone for Watford in the season they went down.

Sarr was previousl the subject of a £25m bid from Aston Villa as well. Certainly, he is a wanted man when it comes to players in the Championship.

Ideal for Everton

With talk of Demarai Gray potentially moving on, Ismaila Sarr would be an ideal player to come in for Everton right now.

They could use his speed and quickness in wide areas and the fact he knows the league well already is a bonus.

Sarr has done well with Watford and did well not to kick up a fuss and leave last term. However, he probably fancies a move now and Everton and Dyche can be good for him.

Of course, Marseille will fancy their own chances of getting yet another deal done. But if not, then Everton need to be ready to pounce.