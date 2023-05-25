Report: West Ham now really keen with club ready to sell 'frightening' 10-goal winger for £17.4m











West Ham United are one of the teams interested in Ismaïla Sarr, with Watford ready to sell the winger in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from Jeunes Footeux, which suggests that the Hornets are expecting to lose the Senegalese after failing to challenge for promotion out of the Championship.

Ismaïla Sarr enjoyed another impressive campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in the second tier. Of course, one of those goals came from the halfway line early on in the season.

West Ham really keen on Ismaila Sarr

Jeunes Footeux reports that Watford will sell Sarr for £17.4 million (€20 million). His contract at Vicarage Road expires at the end of next season.

And there is serious interest from West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen.

It has been a tough campaign for the Hammers. But it could end on a real high, with David Moyes’ men preparing for a Europa Conference League final.

Sarr would be a really smart signing if West Ham could bring him to the London Stadium. He has previously been spoken about as a £45 million player. He has been to the World Cup with his country.

And he has actually got a very respectable record in the Premier League, considering he has played for a team which has often been lower down the table.

He has previously been labelled a ‘frightening‘ player. And he can play across the forward line. So if West Ham are able to bring him to the club this summer, it could prove to be a really smart piece of business.