Everton transfer news: Kamaldeen Sulemana now wants to leave Rennes in January











Exciting winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is now desperate to leave Stade Rennais in January, amid interest from Everton.

That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who spoke to Give Me Sport about the 20-year-old’s situation.

Romano has reported this morning that Everton may finally have a permanent managed in charge soon.

He believes that Sean Dyche is about to take the job, after Frank Lampard was sacked at the start of the week.

Dyche now looks likely to be without Anthony Gordon when his tenure begins.

After missing several days of training, Gordon now looks likely to join Newcastle for a significant fee.

This could allow Everton to act in the transfer market with just a couple of days left to bring in any new signings.

Earlier in January, Everton were linked with a move for Sulemana.

The Ghanaian is an ‘extraordinary’ talent and will certainly get Everton fans off their feet.

However, they may face competition from the likes of Southampton for his signature.

Everton target Sulemana available in January

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said: “He wants to leave and he will push to leave in the next days.

“This is positive news for English clubs because the player will help but, at the moment, a move is still not agreed with any clubs.”

Sulemana has made 14 league appearances this season, but they’ve been almost exclusively from the bench.

Already a senior Ghana international, he featured in two of their World Cup matches in Qatar.

Sulemana impressed in Denmark with FC Nordsjaelland, and is still the most expensive export.

He burst onto the scene in France last season, scoring four goals and providing two assists during his debut campaign.

Sulemana has been a victim of Rennes’ success, and has fallen down the pecking order as they brought in the likes of Amine Gouiri and Karl Toko Ekambi.

Everton really need a player who can make things happen from nothing in January, and Sulemana fits that bill.

Whether they can get a deal done with so little time left in the window is yet to be seen.

