Everton transfer news: Danny Ings would have signed for the Toffees in January











Experienced forward Danny Ings would have been delighted to have joined Everton this January.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who have relayed Everton’s deadline day woes in the transfer market.

This season is slowly turning into a disaster for the Toffees.

Sitting in the relegation zone, turmoil in the board room, and a vital transfer window has just passed them by.

Sean Dyche has his work cut out at Goodison Park, after taking over from Frank Lampard last week.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton were linked with plenty of players with time running out in the transfer window.

They even had a bid for Kamaldeen Sulemana accepted, but ended up joining Southampton.

Everton desperately need goals, and are targeting a move for free agent Andre Ayew.

However, he’s not played top-flight football in years, and it would be a big ask for him to save their season.

Now, it appears as though Danny Ings would have joined Everton this month.

Unfortunately, West Ham United beat them to the punch, and signed him for £15m.

Ings would have signed for Everton

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Everything began in December.

‘Frank Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell had decided that Aston Villa’s Danny Ings had everything to come in straight away and provide that presence.

‘Ings was aware of the interest and would have thrown himself into the challenge.’

A report at the start of January stated that Everton couldn’t agree a deal to sign Ings.

They wanted him on loan from Aston Villa, but they turned that down for a permanent fee from West Ham.

Ings is a lethal finisher when in form, and capitalise on the smallest opportunities.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

He’s also got a pretty poor injury record, and has already picked up a knock after just one appearance for his new club.

That will soften the blow of missing out on him slightly, but the lack of any new signings is a real concern.

Dyche knows some members of the squad already, and will do his best to make them defensively stable.

Knowing Ings would have joined Everton, given how many other players turned them down, will be a source of frustration.

Dyche now has to find a source of goals in a squad completely devoid of confidence.

Show all