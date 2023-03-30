Everton now officially have one of the most exciting young prospects in world football











Everton’s exciting midfielder Amadou Onana has been named the 25th best male footballer in the world aged 21 or under.

In a comprehensive overview of the best young talent around, the 21-year-old Everton star was noted amongst stellar names such as Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Pedri of Barcelona.

Complied by journalist Tor-Kristian Karlsen for ESPN, who selected the 39 best male footballers aged 21 and under, Onana came in 25th place, and has indeed at times this season displayed his obvious potential.

The Belgian international, who recently captained his country in the closing stages of Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Germany, arrived at Goodison Park last summer in a £35m deal from French side Lille and has been a rare source of excitement for fans on the blue half of Merseyside.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

To delegate a player a spot in the top 39, ESPN give a complete overview of the young stars, listing both their strengths and any areas where they could improve their game.

Under strengths for the 21-year-old Everton man, Karlsen states: “Just as his frequent ball recoveries, aerial dominance and tackling alleviate the pressure on Everton’s defence, Onana is also hard to dispossess — especially when he sets off on a forward burst with the ball.”

While the Belgian’s areas of improvement are listed as: “First and foremost a defensive-minded midfielder who is mainly tasked with ball-winning and retention, Onana can improve his first touch and be less predictable when he has time and space.”

Onana could help keep Everton in PL, but can Everton keep Onana?

There are extremely high hopes for Amadou Onana at Goodison Park, and his selection alongside such prestigious names only reinforces the excitement around the young midfielder.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Onana has been linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea during the January transfer window, the Belgian remained at Everton though the Toffees may now struggle to keep hold of the talented youngster should he fulfil his potential.

With the battle for Premier League survival still ongoing for Everton, despite an improved run of form of late, Onana’s future at the Blue’s may depend entirely on whether there will be Premier League Football at Everton next season.

Though raw, Onana is exceptionally talented and while he does need to add consistency to his game to improve both individual and team performances, Everton fans can enjoy one of the world’s best young male players as he learns the ropes at Goodison Park.