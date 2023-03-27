‘Best interest’: Alex Iwobi now says Sean Dyche is always picking on Amadou Onana in training











Everton’s Alex Iwobi has revealed that manager Sean Dyche can come across as though he is picking on young midfielder Amadou Onana, though it is merely tough love from the Blues boss.

The 21-year-old Onana has impressed since his £35m move from Ligue 1 side Lille last summer, and Alex Iwobi insists that the Everton boss wants to help the prodigious talent improve his game as much as possible.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Speaking with The Beautiful Game Podcast, Iwobi said of his Everton teammate: “He’s a big character. You forget he’s only 21 or 22, he carries himself like a grown man. He has a big voice. He’s one who tries to say he doesn’t, but he plays for the fans. He’s a big character in the changing room and we know the ability he has.

“We want him to do well and work every day, even the manager – sometimes it comes across like the manager is picking on him – but he’s even said that he has his best interest at heart, he wants him to improve, as much as we all want him to improve. We all want to improve as a team.”

Iwobi is right, Onana is still young, but he must improve form

Indeed, it can be easy to forget how young the Belgian midfielder is, as he certainly does not lack confidence. However, while he blossomed earlier in the campaign, performances have underwhelmed in recent weeks.

Amadou Onana has developed a good relationship with the Goodison crowd, though fans may want to see more from the midfielder, as there are high hopes for the young man.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Of course, at 21-years-old, fans will need to be patient as the Belgian is still exceptionally raw and inexperienced, but it has to be said that the young man has been vastly out-performed by his midfield partner Abdoulaye Doucoure in recent weeks.

The sky could be the limit for Amadou Onana, but he will need to add consistency to his game if he is to fulfil his obvious potential.