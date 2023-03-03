Amadou Onana preference as Arsenal and Chelsea battle for £50m Everton star











Arsenal and Chelsea look set to battle it out in the summer transfer window after going head to head for players in January.

Mykhaylo Mudryk was the big talking point of the January window. After looking 99% certain to sign for Arsenal, the Ukrainian ended up signing for Chelsea in a big-money move.

Since then, Mudryk has failed to really get going while Arsenal continue to impress at the summit. Arsenal also raided Chelsea themselves to sign Jorginho for £12m.

And now, according to The Daily Mail, the Gunners and the Blues could go head to head to sign Everton’s Amadou Onana this summer.

Interestingly, the Mail’s report suggests that this time it could be Arsenal who win out. It’s claimed the fact the Gunners are in the top four and potentially going to be league champions could appeal to Onana.

It comes as Onana admitted recently he wanted to play for one of the world’s top clubs.

“I see myself having had a lot of life experiences, which will have made me learn a lot about human beings in general, as well as about myself. I see myself, God willing, in one of the biggest clubs recognised worldwide,” Onana said.

TBR’s View: No surprise if Arsenal sign Amadou Onana

In terms of the profile of player, Onana ticks every box in terms of the type of player Arsenal have tried to sign in recent windows.

Jorginho was the exception, of course. But we know Arsenal’s strategy is to go for younger players with upside, and Onana has plenty of that.

Recent dubbed ‘outstanding‘ for his performance against the Gunners, Onana would add quality to Arsenal’s midfield.

Everton are struggling, and in terms of realistic targets, Onana is one. Further, if the Toffees did go down, then the Belgian is almost certain to leave.

